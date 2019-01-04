TV This Week, Jan. 6-12: ‘You’re the Worst,’ the Golden Globes and more

SUNDAY

“The Dude” gets his due when Jeff Bridges collects the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the “The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC

Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence do what they can to help the “Worst Cooks in America” on a new season of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The truth is out there in the new special “UFO Cover Ups: Secrets Revealed.” 9 p.m. History Channel

We have an Inca-ling where they might find the “Lost City of Machu Picchu” in this new docu-special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The D.C.-set drama “Madam Secretary” hits the 100-episode mark. Téa Leoni stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Remains to be seen is what’s promised in the new docu-special “Mystery Skeletons of the Sahara.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

The Clemson Tigers take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama for the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” From Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. 5 p.m. ESPN; split-screen coverage, ESPN2

The new spin-off “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” finds contestants from “AGT” franchises around the world going head-to-head. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Former NFL player and “Bachelorette” also-ran Colton Underwood gets to be “The Bachelor” this time around in a new season of the competition. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

The adult children of notorious narcos go their own way in the Miami-set reality series “Cartel Crew.” 9 p.m. VH1

See what happened when the North Dakota oil boom went bust in the documentary “My Country No More” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Giada De Laurentiis puts bakers through their paces in the new competition series “Winner Cake All.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

Felicity Jones and “Crazy Rich Asians’ ” Constance Wu are among the thespians talking shop in new episodes of the awards-season series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE; also 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Thu.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, first of his name, learns about his family history on the season premiere of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) from “The Fosters” are almost all grown up in the new spin-off “Good Trouble.” 8 p.m. Freeform

The star of “Mean Girls” is now the proprietress of “ Lindsay Lohan ’s Beach Club” on the Greek island of Mykonos in this new reality series. 8 p.m. MTV

Women reconnect with others who inspired them to fight for women’s rights in the season finale of “We’ll Meet Again.” Ann Curry hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic” tracks the action at a three-day video-gaming tournament in Las Vegas. 9 p.m. KTLA

The new special “USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter” updates the story of the U.S. Navy heavy cruiser sunk by a Japanese sub in 1945 after delivering the atomic bomb that was later dropped on Hiroshima during WWII. 10 p.m. KOCE

The truth may be in there in “Project Blue Book,” a new series inspired by the U.S. Air Force’s secret investigation into the UFO phenomenon in the 1950s and ’60s. With “Game of Thrones’ ” Aidan Gillen as Dr. J. Allen Hynek. 10 p.m. History Channel

Lizzie Borden took an ax … or did she? That is the question on the debut installment of “Legend Hunter.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

You’ll never look at nachos the same way after you watch the season premiere of “Adam Ruins Everything.” 10 p.m. TruTV

WEDNESDAY

David Attenborough comes face-to-face with a prehistoric ichthyosaur — don’t worry, it’s only a fossil — in “Attenborough and the Sea Dragon” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The 1980s-set sitcom “The Goldbergs” begets a 1990s-set spinoff, “Schooled.” With Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen and AJ Michalka. 8:30 p.m. ABC

“Nova” attempts to untangle the brain-bending concept of quantum entanglement in the new episode “Einstein’s Quantum Riddle.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Let the game begin! The reboot of “Match Game” returns with host Alec Baldwin and panelists including Kenan Thompson, Sherri Shepherd and Ellie Kemper. 10 p.m. ABC

And now for something completely dictatorial: The new six-part series “The Dictator’s Playbook” examines the terror tactics used by such power-mad rulers as Kim Il Sung, Benito Mussolini and Saddam Hussein. 10 p.m. KOCE

Wedding bells are breaking up that old gang of mine as the salty rom-com “You’re the Worst” begins its fifth and final season. With Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. 10 p.m. FXX

The Andrea Savage sitcom “I’m Sorry” and the satirical series “Jon Glaser Loves Gear” launch new seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TruTV

THURSDAY

You can’t keep a good cop comedy down. Canceled by Fox, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is back on a new network. With Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher. 9 p.m. NBC

The truth is, etc., etc.: The purported crash of UFO in New Mexico in 1947 is revisited in the new special “Roswell: Mysteries Decoded.” 9 p.m. KTLA

They hip-hop and they don’t stop for a fifth season of “The Rap Game.” fifth season 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

“Whiplash’s” Miles Teller plays an Iraq War veteran suffering from severe PTSD in the 2017 drama “Thank You for Your Service.” 9 p.m. Showtime

“The Vampire Diaries’ ” Nina Dobrev is keeping it all in the “Fam” in this new sitcom. With Gary Cole, Tone Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Odessa Adlon. 9:30 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

The online comedy “Friends From College” returns with its sophomore season. With Cobie Smulders , Fred Savage, Nat Faxon and Keegan-Michael Key. Any time, Netflix

“The Hunger Games’ ” Josh Hutcherson is back in action in Season 2 of the sci-fi comedy “Future Man.” Any time, Netflix

Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase get “The Last Laugh” in this comedy about a has-been comic and his former manager on the comeback trail. Any time, Netflix

Everything you always wanted to know about “Sex Education” but were afraid to ask is revealed in this new Britcom. With Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Any time, Netflix

Lang Lang, the pianist so nice they named him twice, has a part to play in “The Cleveland Orchestra Centennial Celebration” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Hallmark and chill with the romantic TV-movie sequel “One Winter Proposal.” With Jack Turner and Taylor Cole. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett assemble an all-star crew to pull off a heist at N.Y.C.’s super-exclusive Met Gala in the 2018 spin-off “Ocean’s 8.” Anne Hathaway , Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Awkwafina also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A woman dealing with her father’s sudden death finds her problems have multiplied in the new thriller “My Mother’s Split Personalities.” With Lindsay Hartley and Kayla Wallace. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Friends resort to “Weekend at Bernie’s”-style shenanigans while trying to solve their boss’s murder in the new comedy “Fall Girls.” With Tami Roman, Erica Peeples and Joely Fisher. 9 p.m. BET

Amy Schumer likes what she sees in the mirror in the 2018 comedy “I Feel Pretty.” With Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski. 9 p.m. Showtime