‘Tales of the City's’ Lauren Morelli on her LGBTQ writers room and lessons from Jenji Kohan

There were so many amazing things that I learned from Jenji. One of them is her room runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Weeds” had been that way too, I think. And I remember being so amazed that I was in a writers room where we were working not a lot of hours; it was so civilized, and that you could prove that you didn't have to work until 1 a.m. and agonize over it, and that the project could still be good? To learn that lesson early in my career and be able to trust it. She always said — and she was right — you kind of burn out by 4 o'clock. There's so much interaction, and there are so many ideas being thrown around, and you're very focused on what you're doing when you're there. And I just thought, "Well, this is the way to do it." You know? She was very big on on the idea of “Go home and live your lives.” Because if you're in the room for 24 hours a day, then you're not living and you're not bringing anything back into the room.