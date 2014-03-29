Advertisement

'How I Met Your Mother': Haaave you met the gang?

Mar 29, 2014 | 8:00 AM
The tight-knit group of friends shared a series of long-running jokes, nicknames and catchphrases during the CBS sitcom's nine-season run. Here's a look back at the main cast of characters we met before the mother. By Nardine Saad, Los Angeles Times
Advertisement
Advertisement