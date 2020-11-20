LA Times Today: Climate activists shift amid COVID-19 pandemic

Last year, millions of young protesters across the globe took to the streets demanding action on climate change.



Now, in the age of coronavirus restrictions, youth climate leaders are coming up with new ways to keep up the momentum.



Kevin Patel, a student at Loyola Marymount University joined us to explain.