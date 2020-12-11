LA Times Today: Eroding coast paves the way for ‘managed retreat’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

This year was one of the worst wild-fire seasons in California causing billions of dollars in damage. But a rising sea level could cause even more destruction.



Many state agencies are preparing for at least a three-and-a-half foot rise in sea level by 2050.



Rosanna Xia writes about one part of the state already dealing with the ramifications.