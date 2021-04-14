LA Times Today: SoCalGas’ Playa del Rey storage field may pose a far greater threat than Aliso Canyon
In 2015, the Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Field near Porter Ranch in the San Fernando Valley was the site of the worst gas leak in U.S. history.
A similar gas storage field is located in Playa del Rey.
L.A. Times’ Sammy Roth writes, Aliso Canyon remains an ugly warning for Westside residents.
