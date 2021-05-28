Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:36
LA Times Today: Replacing California’s last nuclear power plant
Share
Climate & Environment

LA Times Today: Replacing California’s last nuclear power plant

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant opened in the mid-eighties. Four decades later, PG&E is in the process of closing it down by 2025.

But what does the shutdown mean for the environment, and for residents trying to keep their electricity on during warm summer months?

L.A. Times’ Sammy Roth has written about it and shared the story.
Climate & Environment