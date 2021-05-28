LA Times Today: Replacing California’s last nuclear power plant
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant opened in the mid-eighties. Four decades later, PG&E is in the process of closing it down by 2025.
But what does the shutdown mean for the environment, and for residents trying to keep their electricity on during warm summer months?
L.A. Times’ Sammy Roth has written about it and shared the story.
But what does the shutdown mean for the environment, and for residents trying to keep their electricity on during warm summer months?
L.A. Times’ Sammy Roth has written about it and shared the story.