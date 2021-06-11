LA Times Today: Santa Susana nuclear meltdown
A brief look of a new documentary called, “In the Dark of the Valley,” about the Santa Susana Field Laboratory located just south of Simi Valley and the site of a nuclear meltdown in 1959.
One of the subjects of the film is Melissa Bumstead, whose daughter Grace Ellen was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia at age four. She joined me to share her story.
