LA Times Today: Quake risk forces Silicon Valley to cut water use
Last year, Silicon Valley’s largest drinking water reservoir had to be drained to reduce the earthquake risks. Many local leaders feared their cities could run out of water.
Now, the local water district has declared a water shortage emergency.
L.A. Times investigative environmental reporter Susanne Rust joined us with the details.
