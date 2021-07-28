LA Times Today: Caltech says it regrets drilling holes in sacred Native American petroglyph site
Caltech is one of the most prestigious schools in the country - renowned for its science and engineering programs.
Last month, the school issued a written apology for drilling holes in a sacred American petroglyph site near Bishop, California.
L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagun has written about it and shared the story.
