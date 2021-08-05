LA Times Today: Can reviving beach dunes help California with sea level rise?
With the looming threat of rising sea levels, there’s a growing movement to restore the sand dunes that once covered the coastline of California. But while that idea might buy us some time, the ocean continues to push inland.
L.A. Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia shared the story.
