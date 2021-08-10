LA Times Today: Something is killing gray whales. Is it a sign of oceans in peril?
For thousands of years, gray whales have taken the longest annual migration of any mammal, starting in the arctic, down the California coast to find refuge along Mexico’s Baja peninsula.
But a couple years ago, their migration took a fatal turn, as bodies of California gray whales began washing ashore.
L.A. Times investigative environmental reporter Susanne Rust and photographer Carolyn Cole traveled up and down the coast to learn more about our changing oceans and the devastating byproduct.
