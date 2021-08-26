LA Times Today: Drought cripples a California coastal paradise
Mendocino, California sits on the edge of the Pacific Ocean—and it’s running out of water.
Staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts joined us with this seaside town’s desperate plea for help as the drought worsens.
