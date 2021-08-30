LA Times Today: California builds ‘Noah’s Ark’ as extinction looms
Two years ago, the United Nations issued an alarming report about the potential extinction of an estimated one million plant and animal species worldwide, due to global warming.
Here in California, rescue efforts are taking place up and down the state to save endangered species, like a modern-day “Noah’s Ark.”
L.A. Times Louis Sahagun has written about it and joined us with more.
