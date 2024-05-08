Advertisement
The way most Californians pay for electricity is about to change
Climate & Environment

The California Public Utilities Commission is set to approve a $24 monthly charge for electricity for most Californians

By Safi Nazzal
Sweeping change is coming in how most Californians pay for their electricity.
A bill passed by state lawmakers two years ago would allow power companies to establish fixed monthly charges in exchange for lower rates for each kilowatt-hour used.

Critics say it’ll fill the pockets of energy companies, burdening low-usage households.

Proponents believe it’ll promote electrification efforts.

The California Public Utilities Commission prepares to approve a $24 monthly charge on May 9th as lawmakers and environmental groups work to reverse the law, which would not apply to the L.A. Department of Water and Power, or other municipal utilities.

Read more about the rate changes in this article: Anger builds over sweeping change in the way most Californians will pay for electricity
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

