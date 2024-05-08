The way most Californians pay for electricity is about to change
The California Public Utilities Commission is set to approve a $24 monthly charge for electricity for most Californians
Sweeping change is coming in how most Californians pay for their electricity.
A bill passed by state lawmakers two years ago would allow power companies to establish fixed monthly charges in exchange for lower rates for each kilowatt-hour used.
Critics say it’ll fill the pockets of energy companies, burdening low-usage households.
Proponents believe it’ll promote electrification efforts.
The California Public Utilities Commission prepares to approve a $24 monthly charge on May 9th as lawmakers and environmental groups work to reverse the law, which would not apply to the L.A. Department of Water and Power, or other municipal utilities.
Read more about the rate changes in this article: Anger builds over sweeping change in the way most Californians will pay for electricity
