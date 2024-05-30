LA Times Today: ‘Nothing is untouched’: DDT found in deep-sea fish raises troubling concerns for food web

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Over the past four years, L.A. Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia has been investigating the dumping of DDT on the ocean floor. Now she’s back with the findings of a new study -asking whether that poison is making its way into our food chains.