LA Times Today: Extreme heat forecast for Western U.S. may kick off sweltering summer. Here’s the outlook

A punishing heat dome is bringing life threatening temperatures to millions in California and across the west. The hottest temperature in the United States was recorded on Wednesday, as Death Valley hit a scorching 118 degrees. With two weeks until the official start of summer, more record breaking heat is expected.



L.A. Times environment reporter Hayley Smith wrote about what we need to know as climate change continues to create sweltering conditions.