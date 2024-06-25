LA Times Today: Should FEMA recognize extreme heat and wildfire smoke as ‘major disasters’?

Record-breaking heat is rocking the country from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast as 60 million people across 21 states are under extreme heat alerts.



In 2023, a new record of heat-related deaths was set. Normally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1,220 people die of extreme heat. But last year, numbers skyrocketed to 2,300 fatalities.



California was one of the top five states with the most heat-related deaths, with 84. Experts fear that total could be higher this year. Now, more than 30 groups have petitioned the government for help.



L.A. Times environment reporter Hayley Smith is here with more on FEMA’s response.