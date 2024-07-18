LA Times Today: Good news for 100% clean energy. Geothermal has finally arrived

A Houston-based geothermal energy startup just scored a new customer one of the country’s largest utility companies. Southern California Edison, which serves about 15 million people throughout California, has agreed to a 15-year deal with Fervo Energy.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about the agreement and why it’s a win for California’s climate goals.