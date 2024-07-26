LA Times Today: As California’s climate grows ever more hostile, a Joshua tree rescue plan takes shape

Joshua trees are struggling to adapt to the increasingly hot and dry conditions brought on by climate change. Scientists fear they could disappear almost entirely from southern California – including Joshua Tree National Park.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty wrote about what’s being done to save that species.