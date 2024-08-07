LA Times Today: Millions of Californians live near oil and gas wells that are in the path of wildfires

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Park Fire in Northern California, which burned more than 400,000 acres making it the fourth largest in state history.



As the threat of wildfires continues to grow due to climate change, research shows the millions of people living close to oil and gas wells are in the potential path of those flames.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Hayley Smith joined Lisa McRee to talk about what’s at stake.