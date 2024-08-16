LA Times Today: Activists, celebrities urge Dodgers to dump Big Oil advertiser

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

If you’ve been to Dodger Stadium you’ve seen all the retired jersey numbers in the ballpark. But there’s one number that sits above all of those: 76, as in Union 76 – one of SoCal’s most recognizable gas station chains. It’s now known as “Phillips 66” but it’s been a part of Dodger Stadium since it opened more than 60 years ago. Now, some people want the Dodgers to break ties with the oil company.



L.A. Times’ climate columnist Sammy Roth has been following the story.