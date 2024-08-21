How street performers and vendors are managing the August heat
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a central stop for tourists visiting Los Angeles, but how are its vendors and performers handling the August heat?
In the midst of California’s record-breaking hot summer, vendors and street performers on Hollywood Walk of Fame are deploying a variety of tactics to keep cool and safe.
The storied strip contributes to the burden of heat through a phenomenon known as the urban heat island. It’s essentially places where cities can get hotter than their surrounding, more vegetated areas due to dark asphalt absorbing and emitting heat and taller buildings that prevent air flow.
Over the hill in Pacoima, a 10-block experiment of a solar-reflective pavement coating was found to reduce ambient air temperatures by up 3.5°F during extreme heat events.
According to the EPA, urban heat islands can increase daytime temperatures by an average of 1 to 6°F over rural areas, and up to 22°F at night.
Efforts are being made to address heat vulnerability across L.A. County, especially with heat waves lasting longer and the climate crisis continuing to break record temperatures globally.
