LA Times Today: How Bison country is changing

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Centuries ago, buffalo herds roamed the plains in the tens of millions.



Colonizers nearly drove the species to extinction in an effort to dispossess the Native Americans of their land.



L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth recently returned from a trip to the Dakotas and brought us the story of how bison country is changing.