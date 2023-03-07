LA Times Today: Can bighorns, a bullet train and a huge solar farm coexist in the Mojave Desert?
Anyone who’s been stuck in the L.A. to Las Vegas traffic jam has probably wondered why there isn’t a train to Sin City. A high-speed rail proposal could make that dream a reality, but some conservationists are pushing back against projects they believe would disrupt fragile desert ecosystems.
Can a solar farm, a bullet train and desert bighorn sheep coexist? L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagun reports.
