LA Times Today: Does California have what it takes to adapt to sea level rise? New book offers hope
Sea level rise is rapidly encroaching on the 1,200 miles of California’s coastline. The consequences are serious for the millions of people and wildlife who call these seaside communities home.
In her forthcoming book, “California Against the Sea: Visions For Our Vanishing Coastline,” L.A. Times reporter Rosanna Xia brings a vivid look at how cities are dealing with a rising tide as the threat of climate change inches closer.
