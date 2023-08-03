LA Times Today: We toured California’s last nuclear power plant. Take a look inside
The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant opened in 1985 and is California’s last nuclear plant. It’s located in San Luis Obispo County and is scheduled to close in 2025. But Governor Gavin Newsom now hopes to keep it open past the shutdown date.
L.A. Times Sammy Roth recently got a tour of the facility and joined Lisa McRee with more.
