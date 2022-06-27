LA Times Today: They decided to clean up Lake Tahoe — and found more than 25,000 pounds of trash

Lake Tahoe is one of the most scenic bodies of water in California, but it has a dirty little secret.



Divers with Clean Up The Lake recently collected over 25,000 pounds of trash from the depths of Lake Tahoe.



Colin West is the founder of Clean Up The Lake and he joined us with more on their ongoing efforts.