LA Times Today: How climate change is transforming ecosystems in the Arctic and beyond

In the last five years, scientists have observed sea animals dying off at an alarming rate in the northern Pacific waters.



As the ice caps melt, the food chain that supports billions of arctic dwelling creatures is breaking. The ramifications of these ecological shifts stretch far beyond the arctic and could have dire worldwide consequences.



L.A. Times environment reporter Susanne Rust explains.