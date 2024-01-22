LA Times Today: The Colorado River in crisis
The Colorado River can no longer withstand the thirst of the arid west. For decades, portions of the river have been used up, leaving dusty expanses of desert where water used to flow.
L.A. Times video journalist Albert Lee traveled throughout the West to document the crisis at the Colorado River and joined Lisa McRee to share what he saw.
