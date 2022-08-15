LA Times Today: DDT ocean dumping off L.A. coast even worse, EPA finds

Scientists say an environmental disaster off of the Southern California coast is worse than originally thought.



The L.A. Times has been investigating the dumping of the toxic chemical DDT off of Catalina Island since it was first discovered two years ago.



Environmental reporter Rosanna Xia has been covering the story from the beginning and joins us with the disturbing update.