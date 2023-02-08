LA Times Today: How Disney’s Sierra Nevada ski resort changed environmentalism forever

Six decades ago, Walt Disney set his sights on Mineral King, a mountain valley in California’s Sierra Nevada bordering Sequoia National Park. It was the perfect setting for a ski resort, but a lawsuit between the Sierra Club and the U.S. Forest Service put a kibosh on the plan.



Emeritus law professor Daniel Selmi from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles wrote about the controversy in a book titled, “Dawn at Mineral King Valley: The Sierra Club, the Disney Company, and the Rise of Environmental Law.”



L.A. Times climate writer Sammy Roth caught up with Selmi to get the back story.