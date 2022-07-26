LA Times Today: Massive forest thinning plan for Big Bear Lake

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to conduct the largest forest thinning operation ever in Southern California due to the drought and record breaking fire seasons.



The plan calls for the removal of tens of thousands of trees over 13,000 acres of untouched and highly cherished wildland on the north side of Big Bear Lake.



L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagun discusses the controversial plan.