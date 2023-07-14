LA Times Today: Cooking with a gas stove may be as bad as breathing secondhand cigarette smoke, study finds
Last year, the Los Angeles city council voted to ban most gas appliances in new buildings. The move was made to help combat global warming.
But a new study reveals using gas stoves also poses a huge health risk. In fact, in some instances, it’s equivalent to breathing second-hand smoke.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe wrote about dangers.
