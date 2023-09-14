LA Times Today: California’s plastic bag ban is failing. Here’s why
Think really far back — like pandemic far back — when we were told not to bring our recyclable bags into the grocery store for fear of spreading COVID.
Instead, we were walking out with those thicker plastic bags, provided by the grocery stores at no cost when checking out. We were told they were recyclable.
But L.A. Times assistant editor and utility journalist Jessica Roy talked to Lisa McRee about the trashy truth on how those bags are impacting California’s environment.
