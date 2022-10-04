LA Times Today: An effort to reduce fossil fuel use led to another issue — light pollution

Los Angeles is the city of stars, but its night sky is more brightly illuminated by light bulbs than celestial orbs.



While switching to L.E.D. bulbs helped cut L.A.’s carbon emissions by over 40 percent, it also led to an unintended rise in light pollution.



Former L.A. Times intern Sumeet Kulkarni wrote about the impacts of light pollution on animals and humans alike.