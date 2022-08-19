LA Times Today: Risk of catastrophic ‘megaflood’ has doubled for California

As you know, California is in the midst of one of the worst droughts on record. But a recent UCLA study showed global warming could also have the opposite effect — flooding.



Back in 1862, the Great Flood or ARKstorm devastated not only California, but Oregon and Nevada as well.



L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún told us that climate change has doubled the chances of another megaflood.