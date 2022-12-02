LA Times Today: Want to solve climate change? Open more land to solar, industry leader says

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Nearly 14% of California’s electricity is generated from solar panels, but a new plan could severely reduce rooftop solar incentives for homes and businesses.



L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth wrote about the proposal and what impact it could have on the solar industry.