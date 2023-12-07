LA Times Today: California strikes another blow against rooftop solar
For the second time in less than a year, California is slashing financial incentives for rooftop solar power. Last December, the California Public Utilities Commission focused reductions on single family homes. This time around, it’s going after apartment dwellings, among others.
L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth joined Lisa McRee with more.
