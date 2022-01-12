LA Times Today: Drilling for ‘white gold’ is happening right now at the Salton Sea

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

According to consumer reports, carmakers plan to debut nearly 100 battery-electric models by 2024. And those cars are going to rely on lithium batteries.



L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth reports a source for it buried in a reservoir of salty superheated water near California’s Salton Sea.