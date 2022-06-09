LA Times Today: ‘Sentinels’ follows environmental activists living in trees to stop logging

When a logging company called green diamond began cutting down trees in a Northern California forest, a small group of activists decided to take a stand.



The Redwood Forest Defense has been holding a tree-sitting protest for over two years, living in the trees they seek to protect.



Filmmakers Lawrence Lerew and Derek Linden Knowles shared the story in their documentary “Sentinels” as part of the L.A. Times Short Docs project.