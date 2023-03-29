LA Times Today: He ran the NAACP. Now he’s leading the Sierra Club’s fight against climate change

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised to oppose any new drilling in the arctic. Earlier this month, when the news broke that president Biden approved a large oil-drilling project in Alaska, environmentalists around the world felt betrayed.



Ben Jealous is the new executive director of the Sierra Club, having spent decades fighting for racial justice. He now sits at the helm of one of America’s largest environmental advocacy groups.