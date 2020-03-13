Pipeline company to pay more than $60 million for 2015 oil spill near Santa Barbara

A pipeline company has agreed to pay more than $60 million, and change its operations, to settle litigation arising from an oil spill that gushed from one of its lines in 2015, north of Refugio State Beach near Santa Barbara, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

The spill dumped roughly 2,934 barrel of crude oil along the Gaviota coast and killed or coated a large number of sea birds and marine mammals, hundreds of which washed ashore in the weeks after the spill.

According to a DOJ news release, the Plains Pipeline spill was caused by the Texas company’s failure to address external corrosion and have proper procedures place in its control room. In addition, the environmental damage was “further exacerbated by Plains’ failure to respond properly to the release,” the DOJ said.

Under the settlement, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Plains Pipeline L.P. has agreed to modify its operations to prevent further spills, and pay $24 million in penalties; $22.325 million in natural resource damages, $10 million for reimbursed natural resource damage assessment costs and $4.26 million for reimbursed Coast Guard clean-up costs.

The total costs are valued in excess of $60 million, the release said, “excluding the value of the required injunctive relief changes to Plains’ national operations.”

“Today’s settlement shows federal and local governments working in partnership to hold industry fairly accountable,” said Deputy Assistant Atty, Gen. Bruce Gelber for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “The agreement will also promote public health and safety, and protect the environment for local communities.”

The Justice Department said it worked closely with its co-plaintiff, the state of California.

In a statement, Plains Pipeline said it takes “very seriously” its responsibility to safely deliver energy products.

“This Consent Decree represents a significant step and is the culmination of collaborative discussions with federal and state agencies over the course of a multi-year period, said Brad Leone, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Plains All American Pipeline. “The consent decree sets forth certain improvement actions that we are implementing into our operations.”

The 2015 spill forced the closure of Refugio and El Capitan state beaches. Small tar balls from the spill made their way as far south as Redondo Beach.