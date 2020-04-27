Sign up for our Boiling Point newsletter

Boiling Point is a newsletter for people who care about the environment and climate across California, the American West and the globe. If you’re a hiker or a surfer, if you’re worried about losing your home in a wildfire, or if you just want new reasons to stay hopeful, this newsletter is for you.

Newsletter Toward a more sustainable California Get Boiling Point, our new newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Every week, we’ll walk you through the latest news about rising temperatures, public lands, water, clean energy and more. We’ll take you behind the scenes of the stories we’re reporting at The Times, including some of our best investigations and data projects. We’ll also help you understand steps you can take to live more sustainably.

California is on the leading edge of some of the worst effects of climate change — and some of the most promising solutions. If you want a preview of what the future might look like where you live, Boiling Point should give you a good idea. You can sign up here or at our newsletters center.

Advertisement