In victory on first day, U.N. climate conference sets up fund for disaster-hit nations

Protesters call for compensation for countries hit badly by climate change at last year’s United Nations summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The world took a big step Thursday toward compensating countries hit by deadly floods, heat and droughts brought on by climate change.

Nearly all the world’s nations finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage from climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year’s United Nations climate conference. Some countries started putting in money right away — even if in small amounts compared with the overall anticipated need.

Sultan Jaber, the president of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, hailed “the first decision to be adopted on Day 1 of any COP,” and said his country, the United Arab Emirates, would chip in $100 million to the fund. Other countries stepped up with big-ticket commitments, including Germany, also with $100 million.

Developing nations had long sought to address the problem of inadequate funding for responding to climate disasters caused by climate change, which hit them especially hard and for which they have little responsibility, given that industrialized countries have spewed out most of the carbon emissions trapping heat in the atmosphere.

But many details of the so-called loss and damage fund were left unresolved, such as how large it would be, who would administer it and other issues.

A recent U.N. report estimates that up to $387 billion will be needed annually if developing countries are to adapt to climate-driven changes.

Some activists and experts are skeptical that the fund will raise anything close to that amount. A Green Climate Fund first proposed at the 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen, which began raising money in 2014, hasn’t come close to its goal of $100 billion annually.

The fund will be hosted by the World Bank for the next four years, and the plan is to launch it by 2024. A representative from a developing country will be guaranteed a seat on its board.

A number of industrialized nations have insisted that all countries contribute to the fund and that any deal on it prioritize those most vulnerable to climate change even though any climate-affected community or country would be eligible.