California achieved significant groundwater recharge last year, state report says

A year of average precipitation gave California’s groundwater supplies a significant boost, according to a state analysis released Tuesday.

California’s aquifers gained an estimated 2.2 million acre-feet of groundwater in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, the state’s 2024 water year. That’s about half the storage capacity of Shasta Lake, California’s largest reservoir.

State officials said local agencies reported that about 1.9 million acre-feet of water went underground as a result of managed aquifer recharge projects designed to capture stormwater and replenish groundwater.

The boost to underground supplies occurred while the state is implementing water-saving programs and regulations intended to help curb chronic overpumping in farming areas in the Central Valley.

The amount of groundwater replenishment during the 2024 water year, while significant, was less than the 8.7 million acre-feet that percolated underground during the extremely wet 2023 water year, according to state estimates .

Even as California has sought to capture more stormwater to recharge groundwater, pumping to provide for agriculture has continued drawing on underground supplies.

The groundwater report, prepared by the state Department of Water Resources, said about 11.5 million acre-feet of groundwater was pumped across 98 basins, based on data from local agencies that submitted annual reports. That was up from 9.7 million acre-feet reported during the previous year.

The Central Valley accounted for more than 84% of groundwater extraction statewide, and most of that water was used to supply the valley’s farmlands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is collecting more groundwater data than it has previously, and is continuing to prioritize efforts to recharge aquifers. He said, however, that the state’s water infrastructure is unprepared for the effects of climate change, and he reiterated his support for building a water tunnel beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

“We’re done with barriers,” Newsom said in a statement. “We must modernize our water infrastructure.”

The proposed Delta Conveyance Project, with an estimated price tag of $20.1 billion, has generated heated debate. Supporters say the proposed project is essential to modernizing the state’s water infrastructure and maintaining the reliability of supplies from the State Water Project. Opponents say it would unnecessarily harm the Delta’s deteriorating ecosystem, threaten fish species and lead to significantly higher water costs for the public.

As they released the figures, state officials said efforts to address groundwater overpumping have been helped by a state program called LandFlex, which has provided $23.3 million in grants to local groundwater agencies, enabling dozens of small and midsize farms to take steps to bolster groundwater levels.

According to state estimates, the program has helped save more than 100,000 acre-feet of groundwater by reducing pumping. The Department of Water Resources said the program has also helped in redirecting floodwaters onto fallowed farmland to recharge groundwater.

Department Director Karla Nemeth called it a “climate-resilient solution” for local water management agencies as well as farmers.