LA Times Today: How actor Ted Danson has helped protect millions of square miles from destructive fishing

With the destructive forces of climate change upon us, the threat to our planet’s oceans has never been more dire. Actor Ted Danson is a passionate ocean advocate who helped create the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, which eventually became Oceana.



Since 2001, Oceana has protected nearly 4 million square miles of ocean from destructive fishing practices and polluting industries.



Ted joined Lisa McRee with more.