LA Times Today: Westerners support 100% clean energy, less oil drilling — even in red states

While this winter’s storms have helped ease drought conditions in the west, many are still concerned about water usage and protecting the region’s public lands from harmful drilling.



A recent poll reveals voters from eight states want to see more renewable energy, hoping Congress can focus on clean air, water and protecting wildlife.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Sammy Roth explains.