LA Times Today: Wildfires once led to mass extinction, scientists say. Can it happen again?

A new research study is highlighting the parallels between an ancient period of global warming and modern climate change.



Scientists are looking to the events of the Great Dying to determine how extreme wildfires led to mass extinction more than 250-million years ago.



L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Corinne Purtill discusses the alarming new findings.