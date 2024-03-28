A Spring Solvang Thing

The highways and byways of the Golden State are full of roadside attractions, from ghost towns to tourist traps, fruit stands to even a giant thermometer. But none have a charm quite like Solvang , an entire town focused on – and timelessly dedicated to – its Danish heritage.

What greets you as you arrive into the idyllic town’s streets long-beloved to Southern California is a fully immersive village straight out of rural Denmark, yet featuring all the modern advantages of a hip, wine-country town. Solvang allows a diverting suspension of disbelief that you’re no longer in California with all the perks of being there – and that is why it’s among the best two-hour drive getaways from Los Angeles or Orange County .

Whether you’re wandering down Mission Drive past the unique and charming shops and restaurants, or making a beeline to grab an aebleskiver, the delicious and traditional Danish treat, Solvang offers something for any group. Families flock to the storybook charm of the Little Mermaid Fountain and the nearby Ostrichland USA , while a couple on a weekend sojourn can find themselves sipping Central California’s best wines in any number of tasting rooms or tucked-away wine bars.

Accommodations vary and can range from the Danish-styled motorlodges to beautiful retreats. The charming Hadsten Solvang, Tapestry Collection by Hilton on Mission Drive offers rooms and luxe suites, as well as an amazing drinking and dining option at their Boiler Room lounge and outdoor Yard space.

For a true Danish look and feel, the New Haven Inn feels like going back to the old country, with recently remodeled grounds with storybrook architecture and 20 unique rooms for an unforgettable jumping-off point.

Completing the weekend, explore the vineyards of the Santa Ynez valley or find some action and diversion at the nearby 4-star Chumash Casino Resort.